Crick, who was removed after retiring only two batters Monday, gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk.

The righty has allowed runs in five of six spring outings, compiling a 12.46 ERA in 4.1 innings. Crick struggled in Grapefruit League action last year, registering a 5.73 ERA and while he failed to make the Opening Day roster in 2018, it's still likely he heads north with Pittsburgh to start the 2019 campaign. Crick, who finished with a 2.39 ERA and 17 holds last year, is expected to slot ahead of primary setup man Keone Kela and closer Felipe Vazquez.