Pirates' Kyle Crick: Tough spring continues
Crick, who was removed after retiring only two batters Monday, gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk.
The righty has allowed runs in five of six spring outings, compiling a 12.46 ERA in 4.1 innings. Crick struggled in Grapefruit League action last year, registering a 5.73 ERA and while he failed to make the Opening Day roster in 2018, it's still likely he heads north with Pittsburgh to start the 2019 campaign. Crick, who finished with a 2.39 ERA and 17 holds last year, is expected to slot ahead of primary setup man Keone Kela and closer Felipe Vazquez.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...