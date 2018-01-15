Pirates' Kyle Crick: Traded to Pirates
Crick was traded to the Pirates on Monday along with Bryan Reynolds in exchange for Andrew McCutchen, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crick will be one of two pieces headed back to Pittsburgh in exchange for one year of McCutchen's services. The 25-year-old was shifted to the bullpen in 2017 and performed well enough in his new role to earn a promotion to the Giants in June. While he posted a respectable 3.06 ERA across 32.1 innings of relief in his first major-league stint, Crick likely benefitted from a .233 BABIP and could be in line for some regression next season, especially if he doesn't lower his problematic walk-rate (4.7 BB/9 in 32.1 major-league innings). The right-hander does, however, throw a high-90s fastball, and could blossom into a high-leverage reliever down the road if he can shake his control issues. In the meantime, he should factor into the middle-to-back end of Pittsburgh's bullpen.
More News
-
Giants' Kyle Crick: Notches first career hold•
-
Giants' Kyle Crick: Tagged for two runs Monday•
-
Giants' Kyle Crick: Performing well in first big-league action•
-
Giants' Kyle Crick: Fires 2.1 innings in major-league debut•
-
Giants' Kyle Crick: Called up Tuesday•
-
Giants' Kyle Crick: Could make debut this season•
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...