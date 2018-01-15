Crick was traded to the Pirates on Monday along with Bryan Reynolds in exchange for Andrew McCutchen, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Crick will be one of two pieces headed back to Pittsburgh in exchange for one year of McCutchen's services. The 25-year-old was shifted to the bullpen in 2017 and performed well enough in his new role to earn a promotion to the Giants in June. While he posted a respectable 3.06 ERA across 32.1 innings of relief in his first major-league stint, Crick likely benefitted from a .233 BABIP and could be in line for some regression next season, especially if he doesn't lower his problematic walk-rate (4.7 BB/9 in 32.1 major-league innings). The right-hander does, however, throw a high-90s fastball, and could blossom into a high-leverage reliever down the road if he can shake his control issues. In the meantime, he should factor into the middle-to-back end of Pittsburgh's bullpen.