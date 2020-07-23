Crick gave up one run on two hits Wednesday against the Indians. He struck out three batters, Alex Stumpf of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

His velocity remains down. According to Stumpf, Crick's fastball averaged just 91 mph. The reliever, who surrendered a homer to Jose Ramirez, has done little to secure his spot as closer with Keone Kela (illness) sidelined. Manager Derek Shelton may simply decide to mix and match his high-leverage opportunities, depending on who's throwing well. Crick, Nick Burdi, Michael Feliz and Richard Rodriguez are all candidates for save opportunities in Kela's stead.