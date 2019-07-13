Pirates' Kyle Crick: Walks on wild side
Crick (3-5) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in one inning. He struck out one batter.
A lack of control continues to plague Crick. He's posted a 7.7 BB/9 and has allowed more walks (27) than hits (22) in 31.2 innings. The righty has also given up at least one earned run in six of his last 12 outings after posting 20 of 21 scoreless appearances to start the 2019 campaign. While Crick remains the obvious choice to close in the event of a Felipe Vazquez trade, the team could move in another direction if he continues to struggle with his control.
