Nicolas was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Altoona with a shoulder injury Saturday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nicolas started in Altoona on Friday and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings to take the loss. However, he's dealing with a shoulder injury that will force him to miss at least a week. The right-hander had been effective to begin the season, posting a 3.98 ERA, 54:16 K:BB and 1.27 WHIP in 40.2 innings over 10 starts at the Double-A level. However, it's not yet clear how long Nicolas is expected to be sidelined.