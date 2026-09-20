Bachar will serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher in a bullpen game Sunday against the Royals, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bachar will be making his 11th start of the season but hasn't covered more than three innings in any of those prior 10 appearances and will be in line for an abbreviated workload once again Sunday. After tossing three scoreless innings in a long-relief appearance against the Brewers on Tuesday, Antwone Kelly could be called upon to work multiple frames out of the bullpen once Bachar exits the game.