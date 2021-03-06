site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Liover Peguero: Arrives at camp
Peguero reported to Pirate City on Friday after missing the first week of spring training with visa issues, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The non-roster invitee has never played above Low-A ball but has the potential to move quickly through the system. A .970 OPS in Pioneer League play in 2019 hints at the shortstop's ceiling.
