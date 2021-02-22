Peguero wasn't present Monday for the Pirates' first workout for position players at spring training while he contends with visa issues, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

In addition to Peguero, fellow infielders and Dominican countrymen Erik Gonzalez and Wilfer Difo were absent from camp while they look to resolve their respective immigration statuses. Whenever he arrives at camp, the 20-year-old Peguero will get the opportunity to train with some of the Pirates' MLB players and higher-level minor-leaguers, but he's not a serious candidate to break camp with the big club. Look for the shortstop to open the 2021 campaign at the Low-A or High-A level.