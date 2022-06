Peguero is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Giants.

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, ad he'll make his major-league debut as Saturday's starting shortstop. Over 54 games at Double-A Altoona to begin the year, the 21-year-old slashed .292/.315/.469 with five home runs, 33 RBI, 28 runs and 14 steals.