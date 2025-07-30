Peguero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Peguero tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning and added another RBI with a groundout in the eighth. The long ball was his first in the majors since the 2023 campaign, though he's hit a combined 18 homers over 200 games with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2024 and 2025. In the majors this year, he is batting .263 with a 1:5 BB:K across 21 plate appearances. He's made starts at first base, second base and shortstop over the last four games and appears to be a reserve utility infielder at this time.