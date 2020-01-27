Peguero was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for outfielder Starling Marte, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Peguero was effective at the Rookie level last season, hitting .326/.382/.485 with five home runs and 11 stolen bases over 60 games. After spending the past two seasons at the Rookie level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him advance in 2020 as he begins his run within the Pirates' organization.