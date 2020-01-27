Pirates' Liover Peguero: Dealt to Pirates
Peguero was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for outfielder Starling Marte, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Peguero was effective at the Rookie level last season, hitting .326/.382/.485 with five home runs and 11 stolen bases over 60 games. After spending the past two seasons at the Rookie level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him advance in 2020 as he begins his run within the Pirates' organization.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...