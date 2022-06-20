Peguero was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Monday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Peguero somewhat surprisingly beat fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz to the majors last week, but that appeared to be more a matter of geographical proximity than anything else, as he was able to make the short drive from Altoona to Pittsburgh on minimal notice after Tucupita Marcano hit the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Peguero held his own in his lone appearance, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, but the team will now turn to Cruz as the presumed long-term solution at shortstop.
