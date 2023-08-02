Peguero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though he appears to have ceded primary duties at shortstop to Alika Williams, Peguero has manned second base on both of the past two occasions the Pirates faced right-handed starting pitchers. Peguero may have the edge on playing time at the keystone over Nick Gonzales, though the former will give way to the latter in the series finale. Both Peguero and Gonzales could see their opportunities at second base take a hit in the near future with Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list.