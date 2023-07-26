Peguero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Peguero has served as the Pirates' primary shortstop since he was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on July 17, but he'll give way Wednesday to Alika Williams, who is making his first MLB start. In six games with Pittsburgh, Peguero is hitting just .158 and has struck out in 10 of his 20 plate appearances. Peguero's early struggles could prompt the Pirates to pull the plug on him as an everyday player and send him back to Triple-A if he's unable to get going anytime soon.