Peguero has hit .338/.357/.603 with three home runs, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored across 70 plate appearances with Double-A Altoona to begin the 2022 season.

Peguero has made the most of his first opportunity in the upper levels of the minor leagues. His 13.6 percent strikeout rate stands out in a positive way, particularly when contrasted with the fact that he was punched out on strikes 25.2 percent of the time with High-A Greensboro in 2021. While it's still too early in the campaign to draw conclusions, Peguero has also shown plenty of pop by accruing a .281 ISO and .439 wOBA. The only downside to his profile at this point is a three percent walk rate, though given the way he's impacted the ball it's difficult to argue he should be swinging less. Pittsburgh moves its prospects notoriously slowly, so Peguero isn't likely to see the majors until some point in 2023.