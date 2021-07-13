Peguero is hitting .255/.326/.430 with six home runs, 11 steals, 19 RBI and 32 runs for High-A Greensboro.
July has not been kind to the 20-year-old shortstop, who's gone just 5-for-34 with a single homer and 14 strikeouts in 40 plate appearances this month. Peguero has an intriguing combination of plus speed and roughly average pop, but his strikeout rate has spiked to 26.2 percent this season -- not ideal for a guy who's supposed to have a great feel for contact. Since he's a solid defender who should have a good chance to stick at shortstop, it's okay if Peguero's offensive game develops a little slower, but if his speed falls off as he ages, that'll limit his future fantasy value.