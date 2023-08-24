Peguero is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Vinny Capra will start at second base and bat sixth. This is presumably just a routine breather for Peguero, who went 2-for-4 with two singles, a stolen base and a run scored in the Pirates' series finale versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.
