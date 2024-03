The Pirates optioned Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Peguero entered spring camp as the Pirates' likely Opening Day second baseman, but he will instead head to the minors after going 7-for-26 with three RBI. With Peguero in Triple-A, Jared Triolo figures to take over at second base, but Peguero could reclaim his spot if he gets off to a fast start in Indianapolis.