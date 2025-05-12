The Pirates optioned Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move makes room on the Pirates' 26-man roster for Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Peguero was recalled from Indianapolis on May 2, and across four major-league appearances he went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he is slashing .258/.316/.371 with three stolen bases, 13 runs scored, one home run and 12 RBI in 99 plate appearances.