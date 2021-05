Peguero (knee) was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Peguero had been dealing with a minor right knee contusion that kept him sidelined since May 9, but Pirates director of sports medicine reiterated Wednesday that he doesn't think Peguero will miss extended time. Peguero had hit .364 with two home runs, four RBI and four stolen bases in six games with High-A Greensboro to begin the year.