Peguero went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Saturday in an extra-inning loss to Milwaukee.

Peguero was key in helping the Pirates taking a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning, as he singled with two outs, stole second base and came around to score on a Jason Delay double. The theft was Peguero's first (and his first attempt) in 14 games as a major-leaguer. There may be many more stolen bases to come, as Peguero ranks in the 97th percentile leaguewide in sprint speed and swiped over 20 bags in each of his past three seasons in the minors.