Peguero was promoted Tuesday to Triple-A Indianapolis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Peguero is moving up a level after slashing .260/.333/.453 with 11 home runs and 19 stolen bases over 69 games this summer at Double-A Altoona. The 22-year-old infielder made his MLB debut in a one-game stint last season and could get a more extended look with the Pirates down the stretch here in 2023.