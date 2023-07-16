Peguero will be called up by the Pirates on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Peguero began the 2023 campaign at Double-A Altoona but was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis in early July. Over 76 minor-league games this year, he's slashed .256/.330/.458 with 13 home runs, 54 runs, 38 RBI and 21 steals. The 22-year-old made his major-league debut last year during a lone matchup with the Pirates, and he should have plenty of opportunities to play in Pittsburgh down the stretch.