Peguero went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI during Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rockies.

Peguero supplied all of the runs for the Pirates on Saturday, and he did so in a big way. He followed up a leadoff homer with a a three-run blast to left field in the fifth to give Pittsburgh a 4-0 lead, and he capped off his big night with a solo shot with two outs in the ninth. It was the first multi-homer performance of Peguero's career and extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 7-for-19 (.368) with one steal, four homers and seven RBI.