Peguero was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Peguero, 22, played in one game for the Pirates last season but should get a longer look this time around. He's batted .260/.333/.462 with 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis in 2023. Peguero could see the bulk of the starts at shortstop for Pittsburgh, with Nick Gonzales focusing more on second base.