Peguero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the Padres.

Pegeuro went yard in the fourth inning, and his homer stood as the knock that gave the Pirates enough to win. This was his fifth game since his July 17 call-up, and he's gone 3-for-18 (.167) with two extra-base hits and four RBI. He appears to be the Pirates' preferred shortstop versus left-handed pitchers, but Peguero could see an increased role with Tucupita Marcano (knee) leaving Monday's game with a ligament injury.