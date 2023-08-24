Peguero went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Peguero has experienced some of the ups and downs expected of rookies, as he entered Wednesday's game with only two hits across his prior 17 at-bats. He broke out of that slump with the seventh multi-hit performance of his season, which has spanned 28 contests. Peguero has seen the majority of his playing time at second base, and that role should be more secure moving forward with Oneil Cruz's (ankle) potential return in doubt.