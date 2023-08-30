Peguero went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Royals.

Peguero swatted his sixth home run of 2023 on Tuesday, driving in Endy Rodriguez and Josh Palacios on a three-run shot off of Steven Cruz in the ninth inning. In the three games prior to Tuesday's outburst, Peguero was 0-for-9 with six strikeouts, and the home run was his first since Aug. 15. On the season, Peguero is slashing .248/.300/.446 across 112 plate appearances, and he's stolen four bases.