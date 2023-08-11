Peguero went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one steal in Thursday's victory over Atlanta.

Peguero drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the sixth with a single before stealing second base. The shortstop then tacked on an extra insurance run to put the Pirates up 7-4 in the seventh, giving him his second two-hit performance in his last three games. He's also hit safely in three straight, driving in three runs over that stretch.