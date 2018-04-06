Pirates' Lolo Sanchez: Starts at Low-A

Sanchez is opening the year with Low-A West Virginia, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

Formerly known as Kevin Sanchez -- and still listed by that name on certain host sites -- the slender outfielder has emerged as one of the Pirates' toolsiest hitting prospects. He has a chance to stick in center field while hitting for a high average and stealing 20-plus bases annually. Significant power probably isn't coming, but there's a chance he could develop 15-homer pop. Sanchez turns 19 on April 23, and will play this season as one of the youngest players in the Sally League. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his full-season debut Thursday against Greenville.