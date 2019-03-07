Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Back in lineup
Chisenhall (leg) is in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Orioles, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com.
Chisenhall was out the last few days due to some tightness in his leg, but he is ready to get back to action for the Pirates. Chisenhall will hit seventh and man right field, which is a sign the Pirates aren't concerned he will suffer a setback while patrolling the outfield.
