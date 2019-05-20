Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Break unrelated to injury

Chisenhall's (calf) absence from his rehab stint since Wednesday isn't due to his injury, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan on Sunday.

"Lonnie's healthy, he asked to take a short period of time and get some things in order and we've been supportive of his ask to do that," Huntington said. Chisenhall has five hits in 24 at-bats during his rehab stint split over two periods in April and May. He has yet to debut for Pittsburgh.