Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Cleared for light activities
Chisenhall (calf, finger) has been cleared to resume light baseball activities, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Chisenhall, who was rehabbing a broken index finger with Triple-A Indianapolis, was pulled off his rehab assignment after the outfielder experienced tightness in his calf while running the bases. It's unclear how long this setback will cost Chisenhall, though the Pirates figure to handle him with care after calf issues forced him to miss most of the 2018 campaign.
