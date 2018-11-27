Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Comes to terms with Pirates
Chisenhall (calf) agreed to a one-year, $2.75 million contract with Pittsburgh on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Chisenhall spent the 2018 campaign with Cleveland, although he missed the majority of the season due to injury and failed to return after landing on the disabled list with a calf strain July 2. He appeared in just 29 games, slashing .321/.394/.452 with a home run and nine RBI over that span. If Chisenhall can stay healthy, he could certainly push for one of Pittsburgh's starting outfield spots with Gregory Polanco the most likely candidate to be moved to a bench role.
