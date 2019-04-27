Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Dealing with calf issue
Chisenhall (finger) felt tightness in his calf while running the bases Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Chisenhall is on a rehab assignment for a broken right index finger and could have been close to a return. His timeline will now presumably be pushed back after the calf issues which cost him most of 2018 returns. It's not yet clear how serious the setback is.
