Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Frontrunner to start in right field

Manager Clint Hurdle said Chisenhall is the "first option" to be the Pirates' starting right fielder, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Gregory Polanco (shoulder) expected to begin the season on the injured list, there is an opening in right. Chisenhall appears to be the frontrunner, at least for the primary role, given his .291/.347/.468 slash line over the past three seasons. Hurdle added that non-roster invitee Melky Cabrera could also be in the mix for the starting role if he plays to the best of his ability.