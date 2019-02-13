Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Frontrunner to start in right field
Manager Clint Hurdle said Chisenhall is the "first option" to be the Pirates' starting right fielder, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With Gregory Polanco (shoulder) expected to begin the season on the injured list, there is an opening in right. Chisenhall appears to be the frontrunner, at least for the primary role, given his .291/.347/.468 slash line over the past three seasons. Hurdle added that non-roster invitee Melky Cabrera could also be in the mix for the starting role if he plays to the best of his ability.
More News
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Comes to terms with Pirates•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Return not imminent•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making steady progress•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out 8-to-10 weeks•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Could face extended absence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...