Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Goes through lateral drills

Chisenhall (calf) took part in lateral cone drills Friday and is expected to run the bases over the weekend, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As anticipated, Chisenhall has slowly begun to ramp up his baseball activities, and he'll take a big step forward if he can run the bases this weekend. If successful, he'll likely need to finish up his rehab stint prior to his activation from the injured list.

