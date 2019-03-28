Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Hits IL

Chisenhall (fractured right index finger) was placed on the 10-day IL, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It was revealed just hours before the first game of the season that Chisenhall's injury was much worse than anticipated. Melky Cabrera, who is starting in right field Thursday, and Pablo Reyes figure to get the bulk of the playing time while Chisenhall is out. This also resulted in J.B. Shuck making the team, so he could get a start every now and then.