Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Leaves with general tightness

Chisenhall left Saturday's game against the Yankees with general lower extremity tightness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The team's description is about as vague as possible, but the lower extremities have been a problem for Chisenhall in the recent past, so the news isn't good. Calf problems limited him to just 29 games last season. The severity of the current issue is not yet clear, but an injury returning to an injury-prone player so soon in spring is not an encouraging sign.

More News
Our Latest Stories