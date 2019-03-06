Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making progress

Chisenhall has progressed as expected since exiting Saturday's exhibition game against the Yankees with leg tightness, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Though Chisenhall has yet to rejoin the Pirates' Grapefruit League lineup and remains out again Wednesday, he's been cleared to rejoin baseball activities, per Adam Berry of MLB.com. That news signals that Chisenhall's return to spring action might be imminent, or at the very least that he's at minimal risk of not being ready to go by Opening Day.