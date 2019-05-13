Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Nearing minor league rehab
Chisenhall (calf) is expected to begin a rehab stint "sometime this week," according to general manager Neal Huntington.
Speaking on his weekly radio show, Huntington said that Chisenhall will be ready to a rehab stint, provided he felt okay after his Sunday work. With both Colin Moran and Jung Ho Kang both struggling at third base, Chisenhall could see playing time at the hot corner when he returns. He hasn't appeared in a game at third base since 2016, however, and holds a career fielding percentage of .943 at third.
More News
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Goes through lateral drills•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Ramping up baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Taking BP on Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Cleared for light activities•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Dealing with calf issue•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: To play infield, outfield in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...