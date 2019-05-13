Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Nearing minor league rehab

Chisenhall (calf) is expected to begin a rehab stint "sometime this week," according to general manager Neal Huntington.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, Huntington said that Chisenhall will be ready to a rehab stint, provided he felt okay after his Sunday work. With both Colin Moran and Jung Ho Kang both struggling at third base, Chisenhall could see playing time at the hot corner when he returns. He hasn't appeared in a game at third base since 2016, however, and holds a career fielding percentage of .943 at third.