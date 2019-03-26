Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not playing Tuesday

Chisenhall (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Astros.

Chisenhall's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise after he was pulled from Monday's spring game after being struck in the right hand by a pitch. The Pirates haven't indicated that Chisenhall suffered any structural damage to his hand, so the presumption is that he's just managing soreness at this point. The injury nonetheless puts his status in question for Thursday's regular-season opener in Cincinnati.