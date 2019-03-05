Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not playing Tuesday
Chisenhall (leg) isn't listed in the Pittsburgh lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Baltimore.
Chisenhall experienced some leg tightness during his appearance in Saturday's exhibition against the Yankees. The injury isn't viewed as anything especially serious, so the expectation is that Chisenhall will draw back into the lineup after taking a few days off to rest. The 30-year-old is positioned to open the season as the Pirates' primary option in right field, though it's likely he'll be deployed as part of a platoon at the position.
