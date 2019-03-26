Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Optimistic for Opening Day

The Pirates are optimistic Chisenhall (hand) will be ready for Thursday's season opener against the Reds, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Chisenhall is still being treated and evaluated after being struck in the right hand by a pitch in Monday's spring game. He's scheduled to travel with the Pirates to Cincinnati before the team makes a decision regarding his status for the start of the season. If Chisenhall is forced to open the year of the IL, J.B. Shuck would break camp as a reserve outfielder while Melky Cabrera and Pablo Reyes would likely split time in right field.