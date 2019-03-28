Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

Chisenhall has been diagnosed with a broken hand and will miss 4-to-6 weeks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

This explains why he wasn't able to get ready for Opening Day, which was the hope as recently as Tuesday. Melky Cabrera, who is starting in right field Thursday, and Pablo Reyes figure to get the bulk of the playing time while Chisenhall is out.

