Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Ramping up baseball activities

Chisenhall (calf) is expected to run the bases soon, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall was pulled from his rehab assignment at the end of April after experiencing tightness in his calf, but it sounds like he's close to heading back out on another rehab stint, assuming he avoids any setbacks while running the bases. The outfielder remains without a timetable for his return, though one will hopefully come into focus once he begins his rehab assignment.

