Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Rehab assignment begins
Chisenhall (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
A broken right index finger has kept Chisenhall sidelined since the start of the regular season. His role once he returns will be determined in part by whether Gregory Polanco and Corey Dickerson are still out with their shoulder injuries.
