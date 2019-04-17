Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Rehab assignment on tap
Chisenhall (finger) could begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis this weekend, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Chisenhall was placed on the 10-day injured list at the end of March with a fractured right index finger. The Pirates are dealing with injuries to fellow outfielders Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Gregory Polanco (shoulder) so Chisenhall should find his way into regular playing time when he returns from his assignment. Until then, Melky Cabrera, Pablo Reyes, J.B. Shuck, and Jason Martin should continue to split time in right and left field.
