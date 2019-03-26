Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Removed from exhibition
Chisenhall was lifted from Monday's exhibition against Houston after being hit in the right hand by a pitch, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Pirates training staff was spotted attending to Chisenhall shortly after his was struck by a pitch, although the Pirates won't know more about the injury until Tuesday.
