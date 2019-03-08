Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to lineup
Chisenhall (leg) played five innings in right field Thursday and went hitless in two at-bats.
He's 3-for-9 in Grapefruit League action as he prepares to play right field with Gregory Polanco (shoulder) out. Given Chisenhall's history of injury and Polanco's progress from September surgery, there's a good chance that he won't see as much playing time as envisioned when he signed with Pittsburgh. The lefty hit only one homer in 84 at-bats for Cleveland last year, but combined for 20 home runs in 621 at-bats the prior two seasons.
